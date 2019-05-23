AFCON 2019: NC Chairman Dr Kofi Amoah Optimistic Of Black Stars Winning AFCON

Chairman for the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah says he sure the Black Stars will win Africa's finest tournament this year.

Ghana are on a mission to end its 37 year's trophy drought in Egypt.

The Black Stars are in Group F alongside reigning champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The Africa football powerhouse have come close in winning the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015 after the winning the tournament in 1982 in Libya.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars have been tasked to win the ultimate or will be shown the exit.

But with less than a month a for the start of the tournament, Dr Amoah believes the Black Stars will win the trophy if the country unites and support the team.

"The country should get behind the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations," he told Starr FM, "The president has done a lot the team going for the tournament. The Normalization Committee and the Black Stars management committee are also working tirelessly to ensure that the team win the trophy.

"We have a solid team who are capable of playing and with the support of the country, I believe we can write another history on the continent of Africa and beyond," he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29 man provisional squad for the tournament.

The team will jet off to Dubai on June 1 where the play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the start of the tournament on June 21 to July 19.

The Black Stars are expected to be camp in Dubai for two weeks before the tournament.