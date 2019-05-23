AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Is Elated To Be Back To The Black Stars Squad, Says Manager

Samuel Anim Addo, manager of Asamoah Gyan says the 33-year-old is delighted to back to the Black Stars.

The Kayserispor forward on Monday confirmed that he has retired from the national team permanently after he was informed that he will be made the general captain of the team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But the 33-year-old has rescinded his decision after a meeting held at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, May 21, with the President Akufo Addo, the Normalization Committee and the Black Stars management committee.

In a statement issued by Gyan on Wednesday, he said a presidential request cannot be disregarded confirming earlier reports that the president called him and urged him to rescind his decision.

However, there are concerns his relationship with the coach might be beyond repairs and that could affect the mood in the camp and the dressing room but Gyan's camp says there are no qualms at all.

''Why wouldn't he be happy if he's ready to play? He's back to make sure we win the AFCON.

"He [Gyan] is ready to contribute his quota as a son of the land with the qualities and leadership experience he has and everything,'' Anim Addo told Kwese TV.

Gyan has been named in Ghana 29 man provisional squad for the 32nd edition of Africa's finest tournament in Egypt.