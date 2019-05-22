AFCON 2019: Musah Nuhu Scores Debut Goal In St. Gallen Win Hours After Being Named In Ghana Squad

Musah Nuhu has scored his first goal for St. Gallen as they thrashed Young Boys 4-1 in the Swiss Super League hours after getting a maiden call up to the Black Stars.

The centre-back found the back of the net hours after receiving his maiden senior national team call-up.

The promising defender has been named in Kwesi Appiah's 29 man provisional squad for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will camp in Abu Dabi for two where the team will play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the start of the tournament.