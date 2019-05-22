AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan Named In Kwesi Appiah's 29 Man Provisional Squad

Black Stars Coach, Kwasi Appiah has named a 29-man squad in his provisional list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation scheduled for Egypt, next month.

The 29 consists of three goalkeepers, ten defenders, eleven midfielders and five strikers.

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffenheim, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).

The team will depart Accra, on Saturday, June 1, for pre-tournament preparations in Dubai, ahead of the competition. Of the 29 players, the final 23 will be named to represent Ghana at the tournament.

The GFA Normalization Committee has lined up two high profile preparatory matches for the Black Stars against Namibia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, the following are the additional backroom staff joining the Black Stars technical team for the competition.

They are;

1. Coach David Duncan (Scout)

2. Coach Didi Mas- Ud Dramani (Scout)

3. Coach Sellas Tetteh (scout)

4. Patrick Ofori (Psychologist)

5. Samuel Kwame Ankomah (Masseur)

6. Jermaine Lopia (Video & match analyst)

7. Simon Copley (Physical trainer)

Credit: Ghanafa.org