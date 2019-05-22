AFCON 2019: Why Seek Help From T.B Joshua When Prophet Owusu Bempah Is In Ghana? – Bonsam Quizzes

Popular Fetish Priest, Nana Kweku Bonsam has questioned why there’s a suggestion for Ghana to consult popular Nigerian prophet TB Joshua to help the country win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Egypt when there are more powerful prophets in Ghana like Prophet Owusu Bempah who can easily do the job.

According to him, T.B Joshua has absolutely no power to help Ghana win the trophy which has eluded the country for thirty-seven years, as Ghana last won the continent’s flagship competition since 1982 in Libya.

Since then they have been to three finals and this year they are in a group alongside holders Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.

But Richard Kingson who has publicly stated that Prophet T.B Joshua is his spiritual father believes the man of God holds the key to Ghana’s victory.

“I believe. If we allow ourselves and contact him and ask him, Daddy, please we want you to back us with your prayers he’ll do it,” Kingson said on Joy Sports’ Arena Sunday.

“If the team or nation sends me, I will go. My father in the lord does not take money from anybody. Everything is free from his heart because he always says that: ”I’m not the healer-I’m not Jesus Christ, I’m not God, I’m not Jesus Christ.”

But Kwaku Bonsam in an interview with Akwasi Nsiah on Kasapa News stated that it will be a waste of state funds to travel to seek help from T.B Joshua as nothing good will come out of such move.

“We’ll not go for any help from T.B Joshua today nor tomorrow when Ayittey Power went to him for spiritual help to enable him to beat Bukom Banku in that boxing bout, what happened, was Ayittey Powers not beaten mercilessly? He doesn’t have any power if he has any he should help his own country Nigeria to win the trophy.

“We have very powerful prophets in Ghana like Prophet Owusu Bempah who’s doing wonders. He publicly stated that then-candidate Akufo Addo will win the 2016 elections and was ready to have his church burnt if Akufo Addo lost. Akufo Addo won with an unprecedented margin in Ghana’s electoral history. If we have such a man why should we go to Nigeria to see T.B Joshua,” Kwaku Bonsam added.