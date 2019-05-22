'A Presidential Request Cannot Be Disregarded' - Asamoah Gyan

Kayserispor forward, Asamoah Gyan has rescinded his decision to retire from the senior national team.

Gyan's decision arrived following a conversation between him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Normalization Committee and the Black Stars management committee on Tuesday after he announced on Monday that he had recused himself from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and subsequently retired from the Black Stars.

The 33-year-old's decision to retire from the national team was when he was told he will be made the general skipper for the side heading to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

But in a statement issued Wednesday, the former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals forward said he cannot disregard the President's request for him to change his decision and has, for that matter, decided to make himself available for selection by Coach Kwasi Appiah.

"A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded. I have had the opportunity to speak with the father of the nation, the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, though respecting my wishes as spelt in my letter of 20th May 2019, has asked me to rescind my decision to retire permanently from the Black Stars.

"I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith, and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwasi Appiah.

“My desire to help Ghana end the over three-decade-long wait to annex the AFCON trophy still burns strong and I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana,” the statement said.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his squad for the 32nd edition of Africa's finest tournament which start on June 21 to July 19.

The Black Stars will camp in Dubai for two weeks before jetting off to Egypt.