Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
22.05.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Egypt Recall Ahmed Ali After Eight Years

BBC
Sports AFCON 2019: Egypt Recall Ahmed Ali After Eight Years
2 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Egypt's Mexican coach Javier Aguirre has named a provisional 25-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations hosts.

His list included a recall for Ahmed Ali after an eight-year absence, he last played for the Pharaohs in a 2012 Nations Cup qualifier in June 2011 against South Africa.

The news comes on his 33rd birthday as he tops the scoring charts in the Egyptian top-flight with 18 goals this season for Arab Contractors.

There is also a return for Al Ahly's Waleed Soliman, 34, who last played in August 2016.

Aguirre's squad includes eight overseas-based players including Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny of Arsenal.

Egypt will play two friendly matches against Tanzania on 13 June and Guinea three days later.

The hosts kick-off their campaign against Zimbabwe on 21 June followed by matches against DR Congo and Uganda.

Egypt's provisional squad:
Goalkeepers: Ahmed El Shenawy (Pyarmids), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Abdel Rehem "Genesh" (Zamalek)

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion, England) Omar Gaber (Pyramids FC), Ali Gazal (Feirense, Portugal), Ayman Ahsraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Baher Elmohamady (Ismaily), Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids FC), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Ahmed Abou-Elfotouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Walid Soliman (Al Ahly), Abdallah El-Said (Pyramids FC), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece), Nabil Emad (Pyramids FC)

Forwards: Ahmed Ali (Arab Contractors), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan (Olympiakos, Greece)

TOP STORIES

Joyce Mogtari Advises EC To Get PRO To Speak For Jean Mensa

41 minutes ago

We Are High Alert Against Possible Terror Attack – Ambrose D...

41 minutes ago

body-container-line