Three Reasons Why Kwesi Appiah Cannot Drop Asamoah Gyan

In the past 48 hours, Ghana has seen Asamoah Gyan write a statement disputing the judgement of his coach, Kwesi Appiah, and storming into a decision to retire.

Two days later, and with President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo intervening, Gyan is back.

Many expect Appiah to crack the whip and reward the player's open disrespect to him by dropping him from the AFCON squad.

But Gary Al-Smith reckons l this will not happen, for the following reasons:

1. The coach, himself, was a political appointment, pushed by this same President.

When he was elected in 2016, his 'Believe in Ghana' mantra meant that getting a Ghanaian to manage the Black Stars was best to fit his narrative.

The obvious choice was Kwesi Appiah, and he made sure it happened. Ironically, Asamoah Gyan was key in getting Appiah this reappointment in 2017.

2. Kwesi Appiah literally is backed into a corner because of this. Dropping Gyan will be seen, culturally, as disrespecting an elderly man. It will also be seen as biting the hand that fed you

3. Asamoah Gyan, ironically, is seen as a good option to have among the strikers because Ghana currently doesn't have a prolific set of strikers. Appiah knows that the 33-year-old will be good as a plan B on the bench at the tournament.