AFCON 2019: When Is Black Stars Starting Camping For AFCON? - Atsu Quizzes

Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu has questioned when the Black Stars will start camping.

Coach Kwesi Appiah was scheduled to name his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, May 20 but rescheduled naming the 30 man provisional squad.

It is believed that Asamoah Gyan's decision to retire from the national team triggered Kwesi Appiah's decision not to name the squad.

After a meeting held between President Akufo Addo, the Normalization Committee and the Black Stars management committee yesterday at the Jubilee House, the Kayserispor forward has rescinded his decision not to retire from the national.

However, the former Chelsea and FC Porto man has questioned when the team will begin preparations for the tournament.

The Black Stars are expected to camp at Dubai for two weeks before they jet off to Egypt.