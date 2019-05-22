AFD Sport, Development Inspection Mission Meet Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 participated in a sport and development inspection mission by the Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD) in Accra at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Officials of AFD were welcomed by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Curtis Perry Okudzeto, who briefed them on various measures undertaken by Government to transform Ghana’s sporting ecosystem especially in the area of sport infrastructure development and support for Ghanaian athletes.

According to the Deputy Minister, Government has instituted various mechanisms to ensure Ghana derives the maximum benefit from sports not just as a tool for entertainment but also as an enabler for socio-economic development.

“We are doing things differently when it comes to sports development, for instance towards Ghana’s preparation for the African Games in Rabat, an International Games Committee has been set up to ensure that they secure and provide the needed support for all the athletes we will send to the competition”, the deputy minister indicated.

He applauded the AFD for expression interest in the development of sports in Ghana and called on more developmental organizations to get involve when it comes to matters of sports.

Discussions were held on Ghana’s strategy and institutional setup with regards to the development of sport in Ghana and the role of various stakeholders especially federations, NGO’s and association in the development of sports in Ghana.

Madam, Chaira Campanaro of AFD, in her remarks said the insight gathered at the meeting will feed into the plans of AFD to develop a global sport strategy for the AFD.

Officials of AFD present at the meeting were Chaira Campanaro, AFD Project Officer, Antoine Buge, AFD Project Official and Thibout Dussud of the French Embassy, sport mission. Also present was the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Frank Quist and Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr Emmanuel Owusu Ansah