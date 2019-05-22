Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Cup: Kotoko-Asec Match To Be Aired On StarTimes

The titanic clash between Ghanaian giant Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ivorian club Asec Mimosas will be telecasted live on StarTimes, the broadcast giants have officially confirmed.

The mouthwatering fixture has been organized to celebrate the 20 years anniversary of the life patron of the Porcupine Warriors, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The powerful King is celebrating 20 years since he ascended the throne.

In a bid to strengthen a long-standing friendship between Africa’s leading Digital TV Channel provider and the Kumasi based club, they have decided to air their match on two of their channels.

The match will be shown on StarTimes Adepa TV channel 247, as well as Sports Focus channel 240 to give a wider audience from across the continent.

The match will be played on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will kick off is at 15:30GMT.