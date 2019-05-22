Christian Atsu Ready For Black Stars Training Camp Ahead Of 2019 AFCON

Ghanaian winger, Christian Atsu has hinted at his readiness to join the Black Stars for the team’s training camp in preparation towards the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to be hosted by Egypt.

All 24 countries are making the necessary preparations ahead of this year’s AFCON tournament. Ghana is no exception with the head coach for the national team, James Kwesi Appiah expected to unveil his 30-man squad for the assignment later today.

Even before the announcement is made, pacey attacker Christian Atsu has taken to his Twitter handle to quiz when the training camp will begin in anticipation of the prestigious tournament.

The former Chelsea player finished the English Premier League season in good form and will be instrumental for the Black Stars in the upcoming tournament if they are to go all the way and win it.

Once the squad is put out by the coach, the team will depart to Abu Dhabi in early June where they will prepare adequately in their quest to break a 37-year old AFCON drought in a bid to finally win a fifth title.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau, as well as defending champions Cameroon.