It Is My Desire To Help Ghana Win 2019 AFCON – Asamoah Gyan

Captain for Ghana’s Black Stars, Asamoah ‘Baby Jet’ Gyan has reiterated that it is his desire to help the West African side win a 5th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title before hanging his boots.

The all-time leading goal scorer for the Stars shockingly announced his retirement from the national team and asked to be recused from playing at this year’s AFCON tournament on Monday, May 20, 2019.

According to the Kayserispor striker, the move was because head coach James Kwesi Appiah has decided to name a new captain for the side even though he is fit to play for the team.

Following talks with the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gyan has rescinded his earlier decision and has assured that he will make himself available for selection for the upcoming tournament.

In a statement released from the player, he has stressed that it is his desire to help Ghana break the 37-year old jinx of a not winning an AFCON trophy in order to finally restore the team’s lost glory.

“My desire to help Ghana end the over 3-decade long wait to annex the AFCON trophy still burns strong and I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana”, part of the statement released by Asamoah Gyan indicated.