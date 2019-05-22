Former Kotoko Striker Dauda Mohammed Helps Vitesse To Reach Europa League Play-Off Final

Former Kotoko striker and now player for Vitesse Arnhem, Dauda Mohammed has helped his side to reach the finals of the Europa League play-offs following his side’s 3-1 victory over Groningen on Tuesday.

The Eredivisie side finished fifth in the regular season to reach the playoffs. Paired against Groningen in the preliminary round, the side has managed to advance to the finals after posting a 4-3 aggregate victory over their opponent.

Martin Ødegaard who is on-loan from Real Madrid opened the scoring just 120 seconds into the game before experience forward Tim Matavž scored a brace to send the Vitas 3-0 up in 31 minutes.

Kaj Sierhuis pulled one back for Groningen with 9 minutes remaining on the clock but was not enough as they had to succumb to a 3-1 defeat.

Dauda Mohammed through a twitter post has praised the performance of teammates which has sent them to the finals of the playoffs.

“What a way to qualify to the play offs finals. Great team performance. Still Believe”, the former Kotoko goal machine wrote on twitter.

Vitesse Arnhem will now come up against FC Utrecht in the final. The winner of the tie will automatically book a place in next season's Europa League.