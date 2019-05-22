Jerome Otchere Blasts Asamoah Gyan And His Management

Astute football writer, Jerome Otchere has taken a swipe at Asamoah Gyan and his management.

On Monday, May 20, the Kayserispor forward released a statement indicating that he has retired from the national permanently.

His emerges after the head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah informed the 33-year-old that he will be made the general captain whiles Andre Ayew will be made the skipper for the team going to the tournament.

But the former Sunderland goal poacher rubbished the decision of the coach and issued a statement saying he is not happy with the decision of the coach.

However, the former editor of Kotoko Express beleives the management of Asamoah Gyan is ruining his career but urged the former Liberty Professionals forward to apologize to the country and the coach for disrespecting his decision.

"I am very disappointed in Asamoah Gyan and his management," he told Asempa FM.

"His reactions was based on emotions and for me, what he did was not acceptable. It was the decision of the coach and you accept it or leave it.

"You don't go the extra mile of issuing a statement that if you are not given the captain armband you will not join the team to Egypt. Who does that?

"His management has failed him and he has failed the country. The statement they issued was not good because they can't decide for the coach.

"I have read somewhere that he will issue a statement through his management. I want to tell him that he should, first of all, apologize to the coach and the country because he has disrespected the country and the coach.

"One person cannot hold the country at ransom," he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by the close of today, Wednesday, May 22.