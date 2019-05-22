Solomon Asante Earns Spot On USL Championship Team Of The Week

Ghanaian International and Captain for USL Championship side Phoenix Rising Stars, Solomon Asante impressed for his side over the weekend as he earned a spot on the team of the week.

The attacker returned into action for his side after missing out on action since April 27, 2019, based on some personal reasons. He marked his side to the lineup with a goal for his side when they defeated Las Vegas Light 4-0 at home.

On top of that, he provided another assist and created four other clear goalscoring chances for his teammates to steer them to victory.

After that performance, Solomon Asante is now tied for the most assists providers at Phoenix Rising Stars. Together with fellow teammate Junior Flemmings, they both have five assists to their name.