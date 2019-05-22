Asamoah Gyan To Decide Black Stars Future Before Close Of Day

Captain for the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that his final decision as to how his future with the national team will be from now on will be communicated by his manager, Sammy Anim Addo later in the day.

The player announced his retirement from International football on Monday, May 20, 2019, indicating that he will want to be excused from being part of the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

However, after having a conversation with the President of the country, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Kayserispor attacker has revealed that he will be coming out with another decision based on the conversation he had with him yesterday.

A twitter post from the player read, “Later today, my manager Sammy Anim Addo will be speaking on my behalf regarding my retirement from the national team. I will also release a statement based on the telephone discussion with the president Nana Akufo-Addo”.