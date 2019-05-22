AFCON 2019: Prez. Akufo-Addo Backs Kwesi Appiah's Decision On Black Stars Captaincy

President Akufo-Addo has backed Coach Kwesi Appiah's decision to hand over the Black Stars captaincy to a different player.

Asamoah Gyan in a statement issued Monday, May 20, shockingly confirmed that he will not feature for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a month to start.

According to the 33-year-old he was informed by Coach Kwesi Appiah that he will be named as the general captain for the team going into the 2019 AFCON while a different player [in the name of Andre Ayew] will be made to lead the team.

Following the announcement by the Kayserirspor forward, President Akufo-Addo requested to see Kwesi Appiah to seek further clarification on the development.

The president asked about the current happenings on the Black Stars, notably the surprise retirement of skipper Asamoah Gyan.

Appiah apprised Nana Akufo-Addo of his decision relating to the issue and the president, in turn, backed the coach 100%, expressing his confidence in Appiah’s team choices.

Gyan was named the captain of the Black Stars days before the 2013 AFCON tournament.

There are suggestions the coach will name Gyan’s deputy, Andre Dede Ayew as the substantive captain when he releases his provisional squad for the AFCON.

Kwesi Appiah will name his provisional squad which will start preparations for the tournament in Abu Dhabi, UAE where they will play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly.

The senior national team last won the competition in Libya in 1982.

Since then they have been to three finals and this year in Egypt they are in a group alongside holders Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin.