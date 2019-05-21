Ghana Does Not Belong To Asamoah Gyan, He Can Go – Grusah

There have been diverse reactions from pundits and fans alike following the shock announcement of Asamoah Gyan’s retirement from the Ghana national team on Monday.

While some blame the situation on coach Kwesi Appiah for reportedly stripping Gyan of the team’s captaincy, others believe time was due for the striker to call it quits.

President of King Faisal Football club and outspoken administrator, Alhaji Grunsah, gave a somewhat balanced reaction while speaking to AshhFm on Tuesday.

"I will blame coach Appiah for Asamoah Gyan's premature retirement because you have not named your squad for the tournament so why do you call him on the captaincy issue. The rush to talk about the captaincy was a big mistake," he said.

"That said, Asamoah Gyan has been in the team for so many years but has not won any trophy for the nation so he can go.

"Ghana does not belong to Gyan so he can go and I don't think Ghana will lose anything from his retirement."

Gyan is the Black Stars all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 appearances. He represented Ghana at seven Africa Cup of Nations and three Fifa World Cup tournaments.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F for the continental decider in June and July, alongside defending champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.