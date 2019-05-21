AFCON 2019: Changing Black Stars Jersey Won’t Guarantee Us AFCON Glory - Odartey Lamptey

Former Black Stars forward, Nii Odartey Lamptey says changing the Black Stars jersey cannot guarantee us of the title in this year’s competition.

Some Ghanaians attach superstition to the Black Stars inability to win the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 to the use of the black and white jersey hence the need to revert to the previous yellow, red and green coloured jersey.

Ghana have reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations since 2008, a record in the history of the competition, yet they have nothing to show for it, despite playing in two finals.

But Nii Odartey Lamptey insists the most important thing is for the players to perform at the competition.

"For me personally these things doesn’t really matter because so far as it’s cute and the texture is good and the colours of the nation is on it it’s okay," he told Starr FM.

”If the quality is not good, you know there are some jerseys when it's wet you feel heavy but aside that the colour of the jersey doesn’t matters if the jersey is red, green, white or yellow.

“The most important thing is for the players to perform well at the competition,“ he added