AFCON 2019: Gyan’s Retirement Won't Harm Black Stars Preparations – Augustine Arhinful

Augustine Arhinful, former Black Stars forward believes Asamoah Gyan’s decision to retire from international football will not harm their preparation ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals striker announced his shocking retirement from the team with barely 32 days to the start of the 2019 AFCON after it was speculated that he was being named in coach Kwesi Appiah’s provisional team for the tournament.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is believed to have named a 29 man squad for the tournament that starts on June 21 to July 19 without Asamoah Gyan.

Nonetheless, Augustine Arhinful has reiterated that Gyan’s decision to quit the Black Stars will not anyway affect the team negatively in their preparation.

“The squad is yet to be announced. I don’t think the effect of Gyan’s decision will harm the team because the squad hasn’t been picked,” Augustine Arhinful said as reported by kickgh.com.

"If the team was in camp and this thing happened probably it could have affected their preparation but they haven’t begin camping.

“We needed him (Asamoah Gyan) in the 2019 AFCON. And for him to retrieve himself from the tournament I think it's unfortunate.

"We’ve to respect his decision. Gyan says he reflected over it. He spoke to his family and his team and he thinks that is the best for him to do. So we’ve to respect him,” he added.