AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan’s Retirement A Huge Miss For The Country - J.E Sarpong

Technical director of Accra Great Olympics, J.E Sarpong says Asamoah Gyan’s decision to retire from the national team is a big blow to the nation going into this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan, 33, on Monday, announced his retirement from the Black Stars barely a month to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after a decision to strip him of the captaincy.

The Kayserispor who is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, represented the nation at the 2006, 2010 and the 2014 world cups.

“I am even shocked because a half fit Nana Asamoah is even better than some players in the team on any day”

” I feel there is something wrong somewhere and we have really shot ourselves in the foot, “he told Starr FM Sports

“I told him to resign from the black stars a long time ago but he didn’t listen to me,“ Coach Sarpong added.

Gyan is also the top African goalscorer in the history of the world cup with six goals. coach JE Sarpong insists we’ve shot ourselves in the foot.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is believed to have named a 29 man provisional squad for the tournament without Asamoah Gyan.