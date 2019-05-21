'We Are Born To Be Leaders', Says Andre Ayew's Uncle Solar Ayew

Solar Ayew, Uncle of Andre Dede Ayew says his family members are born to be leaders and has no doubt the former Marseille star man can lead the Black Stars to lift the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

His comments come after reports emerged that Andre Ayew will be named substantive captain ahead of the continental showdown in Egypt later next month whiles Asamoah Gyan will be made the general skipper.

Gyan, 33, on Monday, confirmed his permanent retirement from the national team which leaves the door open for Andre Ayew who is the direct deputy skipper to lead the team to the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Speaking on Silva FM, Sola Ayew indicated that players in their family are born leaders and Andre Ayew will have no problem if he is to captain the side for this year’s 24-nation tournament.

“As for our home, if only you are born a male, you are automatically a leader. Even my little son ‘Baba’ always demonstrate leadership qualities per the way he behaves at home”, Solar Ayew noted.

With reports circulating indicating that a Prophet has implored James Kwesi Appiah to name Dede Ayew as substantive captain if Ghana wants to win the 2019 AFCON, Solar Ayew insists that he does not want to believe or deny it. Nonetheless, he believes Ghana will be the biggest winner if Ayew is the man to lead the team to AFCON glory.

“I don't want to believe or doubt of the prophecy that if Andre captain the Black Stars it's automatic that Ghana is going to win the AFCON, that will depend on what God has plan for the future, if he wins the tournament as a captain, Ghana has won and not the Ayews”, he said.

Ghana has been drawn in Group F of the tournament alongside Benin, Guinea Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has already named a 29 man squad without Asamoah Gyan.