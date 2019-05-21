Baffour Gyan Backs Asamoah Gyan's Decision To Quit Black Stars

Senior brother of Asamoah Gyan, Baffour Gyan has backed the striker’s decision to retire from the national team.

The 33-year-old on Monday, May 20 announced an unexpected retirement from the Black Stars due to over captaincy.

Gyan was informed by Coach Kwesi Appiah that he would be made the general captain of the team whiles Andre Ayew is made the skipper for the side.

However, Baffour Gyan, a former Ghana international is in support of his brother’s decision to quit the national team.

“If you make someone a general captain it means you don’t need his services any longer. I support my brother in all his decisions,” he said on Asempa FM.

“I don’t understand why we always have issues with the captaincy.

“We are supposed to support anyone who is given the armband,” Baffour noted.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew who has been serving as the deputy captain for the team is expected to be confirmed the substantive skipper for the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.