AFCON 2019: Asamoah Gyan's Retirement Could Hurt Black Stars - CK Akunnor

Asante Kotoko gaffer, CK Akonnor has bemoaned the decision of Asamoah Gyan to retire from the national team.

The 33-year-old on Monday confirmed his decision to retire from the Black Stars permanently after he was informed by Coach Kwesi Appiah that he will be made the general skipper for the national team whiles Andre Ayew is named the captain for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Akonnor believes the timing of the decision has the potential to hurt the team’s focus at the competition.

“What the team needs is a sound mind before this tournament.

“It has come in a very tight moment.

“It would have been different if this had happened a few months earlier because then the media storm would have died down before the competition itself.

Gyan has been capped 106 times for the national team and scored 51 goals since making his debut in 2003.

He has captained the side since 2012 and led the team to the 2013,2015 and 2017 editions of the African cup of nations.

Kwesi Appiah has already named a 29 man squad without the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan.