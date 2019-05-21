Asamoah Gyan Lacks The Requisite Qualities To Captain Black Stars - Joseph Hendricks

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Joseph Hendricks has insisted that Asamoah Gyan lacks leadership qualities to lead the Black Stars.

The 33-year-old on Monday evening confirmed his retirement from the national team.

And Hendricks who also played for the Black Stars under coach Bukard Ziesa, says he has observed 'for years' but Gyan has not convinced him to be a good leader.

"Asamoah Gyan doesn't behave like a captain," the former defender said an in an interview with Kingdom 107.5FM.

"I realized some years ago that he lacks leadership qualities.

"He lacks the mental capacity to lead the Black Stars captain."

The decision of Gyan to retire comes following coach Kwesi Appiah's decision to take the armband from him ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Kayserispor striker feels hurt by the decision since he is not injured and in contention for a starting berth in the team.

With Gyan announcing his retirement just a day before the coach names his squad, many believe the row may hamper the preparations of the team which may affect the Black stars during the tournament.

But Joe Hendricks thinks otherwise, allaying the fear of Ghanaians over Gyan's absence.

"Asamoah Gyan's absence will never affect Ghana Black Stars in AFCON 2019," he said.

"It is an insult to the other strikers in the Black Stars to say Gyan's absence will have a negative effect on the team.

"He is not the only striker in Ghana has," he added.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals since his debut in 2003.

The Kayserispor ace is also Africa’s leading top scorer at the World Cup with six goals in three tournaments.