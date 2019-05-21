NC, Black Stars Management Committee In A Crunchy Meeting With Akufo Addo Over Gyan's Retirement

President Akufo-Addo has invited the technical team of the Black Stars, the Management Committee, and the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association as well as the Asamoah Gyan's camp to a meeting at the Jubilee House this afternoon.

This surprise meeting is to address the issues that led to the sudden retirement of the Kayserirspor forward from the Black Stars.

The 33-year-old quit the national team yesterday over a decision to strip him off the captain's armband for AFCON 2019.

“If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament," part of Gyan's statement said.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently.”

However, it is believed the decision has left the president alarmed with the belief that the incident could derail the country's quest for a first AFCON title in 37 years.

Asamoah Gyan, yesterday announced his retirement from the national team barely 24 hours to the naming of the provisional team for the tournament.

In the statement, he expressed happiness at having been given the chance to serve the nation but he sounded very unhappy that he was not going to be named as the captain of the team even if he were to be included in the squad.

The former Sunderland forward is expected to be in the country on Friday.