AFCON 2019 Kwesi Appiah Names 29 Man Squad For AFCON Without Asamoah Gyan And John Boye

Head coach of the Black Stars, James Akwasi Appiah has named a 29-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt without Asamoah Gyan and John Boye.

Three U-23 [Black Meteors] players were handed call ups as Azam FC goalkeeper Razak Abalora also earned his first call international call -up.

Johnathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah and Ebenezer Ofori have all return to the team with FK Cukaricki midfielder Samuel Owusu.

The team will fly to Dubai in the first week of June to start three-weeks camping ahead of the tournament which starts on 21st June.

Below is the full list:

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Felix Annan

Razak Abalora

Defenders

Kassim Nuhu

Jonathan Mensah

Musah Nuhu

Joseph Aidoo

Mohammed Alhassan

Lumor Agbeyenu

Harrison Afful

Baba Rahman

Andy Yiadom

Midfielders

Kwadwo Asamoah

Thomas Partey

Andre Ayew

Afriyie Acquah

Mubarak Wakaso

Ebenezer Ofori

Yaw Yeboah

Abdul Fatawu Safiu

Christian Atsu

Thomas Agyepong

Samuel Owusu

Strikers

Emmanuel Boateng

Jordan Ayew

Majeed Waris

Caleb Ekuban

Kwabena Owusu

The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will kick off June 21 to July 19.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars have been charged to win the ultimate after 37 years of trophy drought.