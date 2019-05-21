AFCON 2019 Kwesi Appiah Names 29 Man Squad For AFCON Without Asamoah Gyan And John Boye
AFCON 2019 Kwesi Appiah Names 29 Man Squad For AFCON Without Asamoah Gyan And John Boye
Head coach of the Black Stars, James Akwasi Appiah has named a 29-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt without Asamoah Gyan and John Boye.
Three U-23 [Black Meteors] players were handed call ups as Azam FC goalkeeper Razak Abalora also earned his first call international call -up.
Johnathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Kwadwo Asamoah and Ebenezer Ofori have all return to the team with FK Cukaricki midfielder Samuel Owusu.
The team will fly to Dubai in the first week of June to start three-weeks camping ahead of the tournament which starts on 21st June.
Below is the full list:
Goalkeepers
Richard Ofori
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Felix Annan
Razak Abalora
Defenders
Kassim Nuhu
Jonathan Mensah
Musah Nuhu
Joseph Aidoo
Mohammed Alhassan
Lumor Agbeyenu
Harrison Afful
Baba Rahman
Andy Yiadom
Midfielders
Kwadwo Asamoah
Thomas Partey
Andre Ayew
Afriyie Acquah
Mubarak Wakaso
Ebenezer Ofori
Yaw Yeboah
Abdul Fatawu Safiu
Christian Atsu
Thomas Agyepong
Samuel Owusu
Strikers
Emmanuel Boateng
Jordan Ayew
Majeed Waris
Caleb Ekuban
Kwabena Owusu
The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will kick off June 21 to July 19.
The technical handlers of the Black Stars have been charged to win the ultimate after 37 years of trophy drought.