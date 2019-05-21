Asamoah Gyan Has Disappointed The Country - Opoku Nti

Former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Opoku Nti has waded into Asamoah Gyan's decision to retire from the national team.

On Monday, May 20, the 33-year-old shockingly confirmed his retirement with a month to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The country's all-time leading goal scorer decision comes as he would be replaced by Andre Ayew as the skipper for the team whiles Gyan is being made general captain for the side.

"If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team (squad) of the tournament, I wish to recuse myself from the tournament," Gyan said in a statement.

"I also wish to retire from the national team permanently."

But the former Ghanaian international should think about the country before retiring prematurely from the national team with less than a month to the AFCON.

"I think Asamoah Gyan did not think about the country before taking such decision," he told Nhyira FM.

"He let the country down and has also let the millions of people in the country down. You don't do that even when such a decision is being taken to strip off your captaincy.

"We are all one people and I think the coach is doing what will help the country and as skipper for the side you support the coach in every decision," he added.

Gyan has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

The 33-year-old netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which includes scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.