Prez. Akufo Addo To Force Asamoah Gyan To Rescind Decision From Retiring From Black Stars

Member of Parliament for Mpohor Constituency and a member of parliamentary select committee on sports, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum has hinted that President Akufo-Addo might step in trying to convince Asamoah Gyan to rethink his decision to quit Ghana national team.

According to the 33-year-old, his decision had been taken as a way to protest a plan by coach Kwesi Appiah decision to make him the general captain of the Black Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"The timing of stripping him of the captaincy could have been handled better than we've seen now. He has served this nation well and even if it's time to make way for others it could have been done in a more refined way," Hon. Kofi Agyekum said in an interview with Sikka FM.

"Kwasi Appiah is the coach and reserves the right to these decisions but the other players will observe this situation where despite as committed as Asamoah Gyan has been, he is been cut off this way and advise themselves on their commitment to the team.

"I won't be surprised if President Akufo Addo calls Gyan and the other stakeholders over this issue. The President of the land is bent on seeing the Black Stars win AFCON 2019 and won't countenance anything that will bring disharmony," he added.

Gyan made his international debut at the age of 17 against Somalia in 2003.

He is Ghana's all-time goal scorer in the national team with 51 goals in his 106 appearances.

He has also featured in three World Cups in 2006, 2010 and 2014.