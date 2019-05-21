Highlights: Asamoah Gyan, 16 Years A Black Star [Video + Infographic]

He has given Ghana some unforgettable moments of heartbreak, the most profound of which happened in July 2010 against Uruguay.

He has missed crucial penalties at other times. He has had a love-hate relationship with the national.

He has brought incredible joys and numbing pain, but Asamoah Gyan has been a staple contributor to the Black Stars since 2003.

Brought in to refresh the team as a teenager by Ralf Zumdick, he repaid the faith immediately with a goal against Somalia.

As Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement from the national team on Monday evening, here are the career highlights he has had in a Ghana jersey.