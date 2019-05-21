Kim Grant Hits Back At Critics; Says He Is Focused On Leading Hearts To Glory

Head Coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has hit back at his critics after leading his side to qualify for the semi-finals of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

The gaffer following his appointment last year was negatively criticized in the regard that he is not fit to handle the Phobians and would not be able to help them reach the height they want to get to.

Several months after being in office, Kim Grant has managed to couch a team that is performing remarkably well in the ongoing novelty competition being organized by the Normalization Committee. With one game to spare to the end of the group phase, the coach has qualified his side to the semi-finals, having cemented their position on top of the Premier B standings.

Speaking in an interview with the media after beating Elmina Sharks last Sunday, Coach Kim Grant noted that people who have been criticizing him negatively do not know him and he is not perturbed by the bad things they say about him. According to him, he is paid to do a job for Hearts and that is his focus going forward.

“Am looking forward to the next game. What people said about me, they don't know nothing about me and that's the problem. They only read about the fact that am a former Black Star. They don't know what I have done with my career and they don't know what I have done”.

“At every position in the football management, I have been involved. And I have been involved in 30 years of football so am not some idiot just doing my job and just coming in for the sake of coming in”.

“I want challenges and I want to better myself each day. I am a very very professional person and am hoping that that is rubbing off to these boys because they are very very talented and just need to add that winning mentality to it. But whatever people are saying I don't really care because am here to do a job. Am paid to do a job and my job is to try and win games and bring this club back to success”, the former Black Stars player said.

The Rainbow boys will travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC on Thursday, May 23, 2019, to conclude the Group phase of the competition.