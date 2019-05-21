Mixed Feelings For Ghanaian Football Fans After Asamoah Gyan Retired From Black Stars Over Captaincy

News broke on Monday evening that Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has retired from the national duties with a month left for the start of the African Cup of Nations.

Coach Kwesi Appiah was expected to name his 30 man provisional squad but was postponed with no explanation.

Gyan, in a press release, said he retired after being betrayed by the coach who handed the team armband to Andre Ayew and also told Gyan he would play a bit part role in Egypt.

"If the decision of the coach is to give captaincy of the tournament to another player while I am named in the team for the tournament, I wish to rescue myself from the tournament,” Gyan said partly in a statement.

"I would continue to serve the country Ghana in other endeavours as a businessman through various investments.”

Gyan who made his debut in 2003 against Somalia also highlighted he can’t pretend to be happy when he is not.

Gyan retires with 51 international goals and has represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

He has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

But according to the aide of Asamoah Gyan, popularly known as 'Mystro' and Asempa FM sports anchor says the former Sunderland forward has been forced to retire because a prophet has told Coach Kwesi Appiah not to allow Gyan to captain the team.

However, Ghanaian football fandom has reacted to the Kayserispor's forward decision to retire from the national team.