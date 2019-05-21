AFCON 2019: Stephen Appiah Confident Ghana Will AFCON In Egypt

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah says he is optimistic Ghana will win the Nations Cup in Egypt this summer.

The technical handlers of the national team have been charged to end the country's 37 years trophy drought.

Ghana has come close in winning the ultimate in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

And Appiah, who is now the technical coordinator of the Black Stars is expecting a difficult tournament for all the 24 qualified teams, believes the expansion of the tournament will make it an exciting competition.

“The Africa Cup of Nations has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams. We just have to accept it. Players have to be ready for the Nations Cup this time around. It is not like going straight to the quarter-finals, there is the Round of 16 to cross, so it will be difficult," Appiah told thenationalonlineng.com.

“But I wish all the participating countries the best of luck in the tournament,” he stated.

The former Juventus star was in Nigeria with former teammate Michael Essien last week for the Africa Legends testimonial game for the governor of Lagos, where he disclosed Ghana will win the tournament in Egypt.

“Ghana will definitely win the Nations Cup," Appiah confidently stated when asked if the Black Stars can end their 37-year wait for the title.