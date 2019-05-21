Omy TV Partners Women In Sports Association (WISA)

Omy TV, a private television station which produces majority sports programmes and events has signed a deal to partner the Women In Sports Association (WISA).

Chief Executive Officer, Miss Joyce Aku Mensah of Omy TV and Madam Gloria Commodore, Executive Director of WISA signed the deal to promote women sporting activities in Ghana and beyond.

The 62-year-old Gloria Commodore said she was aging and needed a vibrant young lady to support her, and Omy TV came with open hands to aid.

Also known as ‘Mama G’ in sports circles, Madam Commodore said WISA is 5 years old this year and they will celebrate the anniversary in grand style.

She urged companies and individuals who wish and want women sports activities and programmes to go on well to support WISA.

She said Omy TV has come on board at the right time and they will help a lot.

Miss Joyce Aku Mensah who is now a director of WISA said Omy TV will fully support the NGO as a partner and move them forward.

She hinted that Omy TV will support with promotions, financing of events and others.

Meanwhile, the fourth WISA awards have been scheduled for August or September this year, and some distinguished sportswomen are going to be honoured.

Some sports personalities who benefited from last year’s WISA awards who were also recognized by the SWAG and received honours from the sports media body are table tennis star Celia Baah Danso, rugby skipper Rafatu Inusah and athletics rising star Hor Halutie.