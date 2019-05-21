Ghana Shines At 2019 Arnold Classics

Ghana’s Black Muscles conquered in all Categories in the recent Arnold Classics in South Africa.

Here are the full results at the end of the competition-

Derrick Marley *1st* in up to 75kg

Godwin Frimpong *1st* in up to 85kg

Joseph Ofoli Kwei *1st* in up to 90kg

Adom Mobio *2nd* in up to 70kg

Abraham Torkornu *4th* in up to 75kg

Kofi Salia aka Asaase *2nd* in up to 100kg

Female Fitness Bikini

Vanessa Kolekie *6th* in Female up to 172cm

Victoria Agbeyeye *6th* in Female up to 172cm

The team was led by Alhaji Haye Yartey, president of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association.