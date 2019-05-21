Ghana Shines At 2019 Arnold Classics

Ghana’s Black Muscles conquered in all Categories in the recent Arnold Classics in South Africa.
Here are the full results at the end of the competition-
Derrick Marley *1st* in up to 75kg Godwin Frimpong *1st* in up to 85kg Joseph Ofoli Kwei *1st* in up to 90kg Adom Mobio *2nd* in up to 70kg Abraham Torkornu *4th* in up to 75kg Kofi Salia aka Asaase *2nd* in up to 100kg Female Fitness Bikini Vanessa Kolekie *6th* in Female up to 172cm Victoria Agbeyeye *6th* in Female up to 172cm The team was led by Alhaji Haye Yartey, president of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association.
