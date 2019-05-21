Modern Ghana logo

21.05.2019 Sports Letters

Ghana Shines At 2019 Arnold Classics

By Sammy Heywood Okine
MAY 21, 2019 SPORTS LETTERS

Ghana’s Black Muscles conquered in all Categories in the recent Arnold Classics in South Africa.

Here are the full results at the end of the competition-

Derrick Marley *1st* in up to 75kg
Godwin Frimpong *1st* in up to 85kg
Joseph Ofoli Kwei *1st* in up to 90kg
Adom Mobio *2nd* in up to 70kg
Abraham Torkornu *4th* in up to 75kg
Kofi Salia aka Asaase *2nd* in up to 100kg
Female Fitness Bikini
Vanessa Kolekie *6th* in Female up to 172cm
Victoria Agbeyeye *6th* in Female up to 172cm
The team was led by Alhaji Haye Yartey, president of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association.

