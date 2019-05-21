Asamoah Gyan Has Been Force To Retire Because Of Prophecy - Aide

An aide to Asamoah Gyan says the former Black Stars skipper made a shock retirement from the national team because Coch Kwesi Appiah relied on spiritual predictions to strip him off the Black Stars captaincy.

The Kayserispor forward on Monday issued a statement that he has retired from the national team with less than two months to the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Communication member of Asamoah Gyan Group of Companies, Kweku Obeng popularly known as Maestro says the former Black Stars ace believes that a pastor’s prediction in the media that Andre Ayew is the only person to lead Ghana to the AFCON title led to coach Appiah decision to take the captain’s armband.

“On the 10 May 2019, there was a publication on Ghanaweb which indicated that a Coach Kwesi Appiah was going to drop Asamoah Gyan. In that report, a journalist and prophet had visited Kwesi Appiah at his private residence. In the discussions, they had the prophet had told the coach that in a dream he saw Andre Ayew lifting the AFCON trophy. So the coach told the prophet to work on Andre Ayew. So in that discussion that is what has transpired leading him to make Gyan the General captain and Dede the main captain, he told Accra based radio station Adom FM.

“Asamoah Gyan was told that If the captain armband is given to Andre Ayew, Ghana will win the AFCON so he (Gyan) was asked to think about it and relinquish the captain to Andre Ayew".

“He quickly made some consultations and got back to the coach and asked where the decision was coming from. According to the coach when he was given the job for the second time there was pressure on him to change him as the captain of the side but he overlooked it and now there is too much pressure so he wished Gyan will come out publicly and voluntarily hand over the armband to Andre Ayew”, Maestro explained.

“He called Gyan to come out publicly to relinquish the captain’s armband to Andre Ayew and assured him of the General captain role. The coach did not show respect to him and that was why he retired”, he concluded.

The 33-year old has scored 51 goals in 106 appearances for the national team since making his debut in 2003.

Gyan played in seven Africa Cup of Nations and three World Cups for the Black Stars.