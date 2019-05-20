REVEALED: This Is Why Asamoah Gyan Has Retired From Black Stars With Less Than Two Months For AFCON

Asamoah Gyan's retirement from the Black Stars came as a big surprise to the football loving fans in the country.

Coach Kwesi Appiah was expected to name his 30 man provisional squad for the 32nd edition for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt today May 20 but surprisingly postponed the announcement of the squad without any explanation.

Before the Kayserispor's forward retirement, reports emerged that Andre Ayew will be made the substantive skipper for the Black Stars.

However, Modernghana.com Sports desk is learning that Coach Kwesi Appiah contemplated on dropping Asamoah Gyan from his 30 man provisional squad because he wasn't playing enough games, battling with injuries and has also dipped in form.

Gyan surprisingly started playing and scoring goals and was included in the Black Stars 30-man provisional squad prepared 2 weeks ago according to reports.

However, a few days ago, Kwesi Appiah phoned the Kayseriespor forward to congratulate him on his return to the Black Stars and it was there the coach informed Gyan that he will be made the general captain of the team whiles another player [in the name of Andre Ayew] leads the team on the field at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 33-year-old obviously didn't accept the decision of Kwesi Appiah.

The coach explained that it was the same manner he handed the Black Stars captaincy to Gyan in 2012 whiles former Sunderland defender John Mensah was made the general captain of the team.

The former Liberty Professionals forward pleaded with the coach that he will need time to think about his decision.

However, sources say, after two hours, Asamoah Gyan called back Coach Kwesi Appiah and told him that he won't accept his decision once he is around and fit, he must be captain but coach stood on his decision.

As it stands, Asamoah Gyan's name is in the 30 man squad of the Black Stars that will camp in Dubai before the start of the tournament.

Reports in the local media suggest that Kwesi Appiah will announce the squad this week.