Gone But Never Forgotten: Watch Asamoah Gyan's Wonder Strike Against USA In 2010 WC In South Africa

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan has surprisingly retired from the Black Stars with less than two months to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Kayserispor forward has been one of the best strikers to wear the Black Stars jersey.

The 33-year-old has scored some memorable goals for the country since making his debut for the national team at the age of 17.

In the 2010 African Cup of Nations, Asamoah Gyan helped a Ghana team, ravaged by injuries to the finals. Gyan scored three out of the four Ghana goals during the tournament.

Gyan scored with a penalty in the 85th minute of Ghana's first match of the 2010 World Cup against Serbia, in a 1–0 win. He hit the goalpost in the 92nd minute before being substituted to a standing ovation just before the final whistle.

In Ghana's second game, he scored a penalty in the 26th minute to level the scores and earn his team a 1–1 draw against Australia

In the round of 16 match against the United States, he scored a goal in extra time allowing Ghana to win 2–1 and hence become the third African team in history to qualify to the tournament's quarterfinal, after Cameroon and Senegal.

