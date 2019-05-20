Baby Jet Quits Black Stars

Asamoah Gyan

Ghana's BlackStar Skipper, Asamoah Gyan aka Baby Jet has quit the national team as a Captain and player, effective Monday May 20.

In a press statement, the Senior Black Star Captain cited some attempt to undermine his integrity by some unseen face within the football organisations and expressed his unhappiness of the turn of events.

According to him, the Black Star Coach informed him (Asamoah Gyan) that the Captaincy will be taken from him which he expressed unhappiness over the decision by the technical team to give the team’s captaincy to another player for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Asamoah Gyan who made his first international debut in 2003 against Somalia, felt uncomfortable with the development as the captain who devoted his life and time to help build the team.

“I have been in the team since 2003 and have played with some members of the technical team who were my seniors. Through such periods, there were no times substantive captains were part of a team in a tournament and had to surrender their captaincy to other players and served different capacities," he stated in his emotionally charged statement.

The Black Star captain who said he remained as an active footballer yet to retire, mentioned former captains Stephen Appiah and Richard Kingson as some Senior players in the right positions to appreciate his concerns.

“I also wish to retire from the national team permanently; not pretending my presence would not fuel the purported undermining the country seen under my captaincy," he stated.

Gyan, popularly known as Baby Jet, scored Ghana’s first world cup goal in Germany 2006, stated that he has consulted his family and team and he wants to, first of all, recuse himself from June/July Cup of Nations.

He however expressed gratitude to past and present Presidents of Ghana, Journalists and his numerous fans for the support offered him in his international playing career.

While wishing the technical team good luck in the upcoming Africa tournaments, Gyann further promised to continue to serve the country in other endeavours as a businessman through various investments.