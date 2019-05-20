CK Akonnor Happy With The Return Of Sogne Yacouba

Head Coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has indicated that he was impressed with the return of striker Sogne Yacouba following the player’s impressive performance against Medeama SC over the weekend.

The Burkinabe import has been missing in action for the past two months after suffering an injury at the end of their campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup. After missing the first 11 matches in the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition, the forward finally made an appearance for his side on Sunday, May 19, 2019, against Medeama SC.

Speaking in a post-match interview after beating the Yellow and Mauves 2-0, CK Akonnor shared that he is happy the player has finally gained full fitness whiles managing to mark his return with a goal.

“I was happy with the fact that Yacouba came in and he brought in some freshness into the team and played very well”, the gaffer said.

Ahead of the Porcupine Warrior’s final group match against Aduana Stars next weekend, Yacouba is expected to be in the starting line up as they look to amass all 3 points to ensure they qualify to the semi-finals of the NC Special Competition.