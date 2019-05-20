T.B Joshua Will Help Ghana Win The AFCON – Richard ‘Olele’ Kingston

Prophet T.B Joshua will help Ghana win the AFCON like he did for Nigeria six years ago if we go to him, says Black Stars trainer Richard ‘Olele’ Kingston.

According to the former Black Stars shot stopper, who currently coaches Emmanuel FC which is owned by T.B Joshua, he is ready to lead a delegation from Ghana to him to seek help on ending the AFCON drought.

“If the nation wants us to seek his help, I am ready to lead us meet him so he prays for us,” Olele told Oyerepa FM.

“I am confident he can and will help us win because he has helped others like Nigeria in 2013.

“Ogenyi Onazi is one of his sons he is a pianist at the Synagogue Church so consulted him to help them.

“I have talked to him to help us that was before the qualifiers and so if a delegation from Ghana go to meet him, it will not be out of place because he can help.”

Ghana would try to end the 37-year AFCON drought having made it to the finals twice, 2010 and 2015, losing to Egypt and Ivory Coast respectfully.

The Black Stars have been grouped in Group F with defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in the tournament to be staged in Egypt next month.