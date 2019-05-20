Majeed Waris Hopes To Stay With FC Nantes Despite Strong Interest From French Ligue 1 Clubs

Ghana forward, Abdul Majeed Waris says he hopes to continue his playing career with FC Nantes despite multiple offers from French Ligue 1 clubs.

Waris who joined FC Nantes on loan from FC Porto on a half-season loan in January 2018 has been impressive throughout the campaign.

The 27-year-old has made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries so far, starting 25 of the matches and scoring seven times.

However, as his season-long loan nears to the end, speculation has been rife about where the Waris will be playing next term.

But speaking in an interview with Press Ocean, the forward confirmed he would be happy to extend his stay with Nantes for the 2019/20 season.

“If I have the opportunity, yes of course [I will stay with Nantes].

"In Nantes? Yes, why not? Everything is possible.

"But it does not depend on me. There are many factors.

"I like Ligue 1. It’s one of the best leagues in Europe, and I know I’ll play in France next year but I do not know where [exactly]."

In response to a question asking if he has received offers from other Ligue 1 clubs, he said: “Yes, from many teams.”

The Dragons acquired his services on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign before sending him out on loan to Nantes last summer.

Waris is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the Black Stars have been drawn against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.