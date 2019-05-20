Special Competition: Hearts of Oak To Give Fringe Players Opportunity Against Dreams FC

Accra Hearts of Oak have planned to give an opportunity to their fringe players in their final group game against Dreams FC in the Normalization Committee Special Competition.

Christopher Bonney (penalty), Abdul Manaf Umar and Mohammed Fatawu netted for Hearts while George Amonoo registered Sharks' consolation goal to end the match 3:1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts had already secured qualification to the next round going into Sunday's penultimate matchday action following a 1-0 victory over Karela United in a top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

“We won the group. I'm delighted for the boys. Brilliant performance again," head coach and director of football Kim Grant said after Sunday's win.

"The boys are full of confidence and brave. I'm very proud of them. So that's the first part done.

"Now the important part [the semi-final] is coming up now and so the boys are fully focused.

"Obviously, [going into] the game against Dreams FC, I will look to get some match fitness for the other boys who are trying to get into the team because it's not been easy for them."

At the end of the group stage, the Phobians will face the second-placed team from Zone A.

The winners of the novelty league will represent Ghana in next season's Caf Champions League.