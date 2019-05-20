Special Competition: CK Akunnor Unhappy With Players Output Despite Medeama Win

Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Charles Kwablan Akonnor says his players did not play to his satisfaction despite their 2-0 win over Medeama Sporting Club at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated the Tarkwa-based side to top the Zone B of the Tier 1 of the NC competition.

Livewire, Songne Yacouba and Abdul Fatawu Shafiu scored two goals in the second half for the home side to seal the win.

However, the former Ghanaian international insisted that they "did not play too well" despite their win.

"We struggled to pass the ball when we're in possession. But we looked sharper upfront and we delivered," C.K Akonnor said after the win.

"I was happy with the fact that Yacouba (Songne) came in and brought some freshness into the game. He really did very well.

"Honestly, we didn't play too well but we were efficient up front. I'm glad we were able to convert the chances we had," he ended.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to Aduana Stars in the last round to determine their qualification in the next stage of the competition.