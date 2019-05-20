Special Competition: Kim Grant Elated With Hearts Top Spot Finish In Zone B

Kim Grant has expressed satisfaction after topping Zone B of the Special Competition with a game to play.

The Phobians beat Elmina Sharks 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to confirm top spot with 28 points, as Karela follows closely with 24 points.

“We won the group. Am delighted for the boys. Brilliant performance again. The boys are full of confidence and brave. Am very proud of them”, Grant told reporters.

The Rainbow club will travel to Dawu to play the final game of the group against Dreams FC next Sunday.

The former Black Stars striker says his players are "fully focused" despite reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

“So that's the first part done. Now the important part is coming up now and so the boys are fully focused and obviously coming to the game against Dreams FC, I will look to get some match fitness for the other boys who are trying to get into the team because it's not easy for them”.