AFCON 2019: We Will Need The Experience Of KP Boateng & Muntari But ..., Says Richard Kingston

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingston has insisted the Black Stars will need the experience of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Ali Muntari ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations but the power to call players to the national team is in the hands of the coach.

The public have been divided since the chairman of the Ghana FA Normalization Committee revealed that Sulley Muntari has phoned him to tell him he wants to play for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Both players have been out of the National team since the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Muntari was sacked from the camp of the Black Stars after damaging gadgets worth $8000 which belong to Medeama SC president, Moses Armah Parker who was a Management Member of the Black Stars whiles KP Boateng was asked to leave the camp of the team for using vulgar words on Coach Kwesi Appiah.

With Ghana hoping to end it 37 years trophy drought, the Black Stars goalkeepers trainer believes the experience of both players will be vital should they be added to the team for the tournament but he insisted the ultimate powers is in the hands of the coach to call them or not.

"We need experienced players to blend them with the young player but whether they [Sulley Muntari and KP Boateng] will be called or not, it depends on the head coach," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his provisional squad for the tournament this week.