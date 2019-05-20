Real Madrid Midfielder Kroos Extends Contract Until 2023

Toni Kroos has agreed a contract extension at Real Madrid, keeping him at the Bernabeu until 2023.

The German midfielder arrived in the Spanish capital from Bayern Munich in 2014 and has helped Los Blancos to 11 trophies in his five-year stint, including three Champions League titles and one La Liga.

He had been tipped to leave Real in the summer as Zinedine Zidane plots a major summer overhaul. However, he has committed to the club for an additional 12 months until June 30, 2023 – effectively ending speculation about his future.

Real signed off a miserable season with a 2-0 home defeat against Real Betis on Sunday.