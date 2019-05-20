AFCON 2019: Prophet T.B Joshua Can Help Black Stars To Win AFCON - Richard Kingston

Black Stars goalkeepers trainer, Richard 'Olele' Kingston has insisted that renowned Prophet T.B Joshua can help the country to win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana are seeking to end the 37 years trophy drought in Egypt.

The last time the country won Africa's prestigious tournament was in 1982 in Libya.

The Black Stars defeated the host country [Libya] on penalties to lift the ultimate.

The technical handlers of the Black Stars have been charged to win the ultimate or will be shown the exit.

The African football powerhouse has come close in winning the trophy in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

However, with less than a month to the 32nd edition to the Africa Cup of Nations, the former Black Stars goalkeepers beleives the renowned Nigerian prophet can help the country to win the trophy in Egypt.

"Prophet T.B Joshua can help Ghana win AFCON 2019 for the 5th time, he helped Nigeria to win it," he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to name his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations this week.

The Black Stars will camp in Dubai where they will play South Africa in a friendly before the tournament in Egypt.