Hearts Captain Fatawu Mohammed Applauds Performance Of Team Mates In NC Special Competition

Captain for Accra Hearts of Oak, Fatawu Mohammed has applauded the entire team for their performance in ensuring that they finished the preliminary round of the Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition occupying the 1st position on the Premier A table.

The Phobians have been one of the best teams in this competition if not the best. After playing 13 matches in their division, they sit top of the standings with an impressive 28 points. The tally is the highest amongst all competing teams across the two divisions.

Having dispatched Elmina Sharks 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium, they have secured the 1st position on the Premier A table which automatically means they have qualified to the semi-finals as well even with a game to spare.

Speaking in an interview with the media after beating Sharks on Sunday afternoon, Fatawu Mohammed commended all the Rainbow boys for their hard work towards achieving such a remarkable feat.

“I have to thank them (the players) for the good work done because since we started the competition people were doubting but God being so good we have qualified. We are the first team to qualify for the semi-finals so we are very very happy”, he said.

He further shared, “As a player, day in and day out your performance has to go higher because day in and day out you are playing 90 minutes of football. Sometimes it is not every day that you get your day but when we do get our day we have to perform our best. And that is what we did”.

Hearts will wrap up this phase of the novelty competition by playing as a guest to Dreams FC in Dawu next weekend. If they win at that venue it will mean they have done the double over the side in this competition.